Jefferson revs up Vikings offense after pair of quiet games

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The lack of involvement for Justin Jefferson was glaring in Minnesota’s two recent losses. Coach Mike Zimmer made a point to pull Jefferson aside and assure him the ball was coming his way. The result of the renewed commitment was predictably positive for the Vikings at a time they needed it most. Kirk Cousins threw 11 passes to Jefferson in the 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. They had nine completions for 143 yards. The Vikings aim to maintain their aggressiveness this week when they host first-place Green Bay.