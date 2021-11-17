Hungary’s punishment for Euro 2020 fan incidents halved

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Hungary’s punishment for offensive fan misconduct during the European Championship has been reduced by UEFA. The two-game stadium closure in June for the Nations League was halved to one home game without fans game. The UEFA verdict comes despite more incidents of racist abuse and violence by Hungary fans in World Cup qualifying games this year. Hungary fans racially abused opposing players and held up anti-gay banners at Euro 2020 games played in Budapest and Munich. Hungary was kept on probation for two more years with the threat of a further stadium closure.