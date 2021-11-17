Clark, Warnock lead No. 8 Iowa past Southern, 87-67

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second career triple-double, McKenna Warnock had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 8 Iowa beat Southern 87-67. Monika Czinano added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Tomi Taiwo scored 12 for the Hawkeyes (4-0). Clark shot 2 for 9 from the field — including 1 for 6 on 3-pointers, but she was 11 for 12 on free throws. Genovea Johnson led Southern (0-3) with 19 points. Kayla Watson had 12 points and Nakia Kincey had 10. The Jaguars were called for 29 fouls and Iowa was 33 for 38 on free throws.