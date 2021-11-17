Asprilla channels his grief into big season for Portland

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dairon Asprilla has had the best season of his career for the Portland Timbers. The forward credits the struggles he went through last season, first an injury and then the death of his father. Arcadio Asprialla never saw his son play for the Timbers because of his battle with claustrophobia. Now Dairon brings his father with him to each game by wearing a T-shirt with his dad’s picture on it under his jersey.