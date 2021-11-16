Uruguay risks missing World Cup spot after loss at Bolivia

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguay will finish the year out of qualifying positions for a spot in the 2022 World Cup. The team with veteran strikers Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani lost 3-0 at Bolivia and will have to make it up in the four remaining matches to reach the tournament it has played in consecutively since 2010. Uruguay will end the year in seventh place unless Chile and Colombia suffer heavy losses at home against Ecuador and Paraguay, respectively. It was also overtaken by Peru, which won 2-1 at Venezuela. The top four teams in South America earn direct entry to the World Cup. The fifth-place team goes into an intercontinental playoff for a spot in Qatar next year.