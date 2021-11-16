Tshiebwe helps No. 13 Kentucky roll Mount St. Mary’s 80-55

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 24 points with 16 rebounds, TyTy Washington scored 16 points and No. 13 Kentucky shot well for the second consecutive game to run away from Mount St. Mary’s 80-55. Sahvir Wheeler added 12 points and eight assists as the Wildcats made 34 of 64 from the field for 53% a few days after hitting 57% in a 100-60 rout of Robert Morris. Josh Reaves and Jalen Benjamin scored 11 points each for Mount St. Mary’s, which shot 34% and lost its second consecutive game.