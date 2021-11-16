The Iceteca: Canada beats Mexico 2-1 in Edmonton chill

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cyle Larin scored late in the first half and early in the second, then celebrated in a front of snow bank in leading Canada over Mexico 2-1. The chilly World Cup qualifier was played at what was dubbed “Iceteca Stadium.” Jesús Gallardo headed in a 90th-minute goal for Mexico. Seeking a homefield advantage against the Mexicans, Canada scheduled the game for Commonwealth Stadium, where it was 16 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff. Canada beat Costa Rica 1-0 on Friday on the same artificial turf field in relatively mild 52-degree temperatures.