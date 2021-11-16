Pelicans: No 5-on-5 work for Williamson before Nov. 24

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans says forward Zion Williamson won’t participate in five-on-five drills for at least another week. Williamson has been cleared for one-on-one contact drills after doctors reviewed imaging of his fractured right foot late last week. He’s scheduled to have more scans done on his on Nov. 24. Team physicians will decide after that whether to clear the 2019 top overall draft choice for full team drills. Williamson was an All-Star last season when he averaged 27 points per game. The Pelicans have started 2-13 without Williamson and next play Wednesday night at Miami.