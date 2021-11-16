Jets place CB Echols on IR, sign TE Yeboah to active roster

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed rookie cornerback Brandin Echols on injured reserve and signed tight end Kenny Yeboah from the practice squad among a flurry of roster moves. Echols injured his quadriceps during the Jets’ 45-17 loss to Buffalo last Sunday. The sixth-rounder out of Kentucky started all nine of New York’s games and ranks fourth on the team with 41 tackles. New York signed cornerback Rachad Wildgoose off the Bills’ practice squad to help offset the loss of Echols. The Jets also signed wide receiver Keelan Doss and linebacker Corey Thompson to the practice squad and placed linebacker Noah Dawkins on the practice squad injured reserve.