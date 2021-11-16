Ferentz not shutting door on Petras’ return for No. 18 Iowa

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Alex Padilla is set to make his second straight start when No. 18 Iowa hosts Illinois on Saturday. That doesn’t mean the Hawkeyes have moved on from Spencer Petras. Coach Kirk Ferentz said he’ll have to decide whether to bring back Petras. That decision might come soon. Petras started 17 consecutive games before a shoulder injury knocked him out of most of the Nov. 6 win at Northwestern. Petras isn’t listed on the depth chart this week but has been working with the No. 2 offense in practice.