Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:30 AM

Doctor who doped East German swimmers has honor removed

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The doctor who ran a massive doping program to use steroids on East German swimmers in the 1970s and ’80s has had his award from the sport’s world governing body annulled. Lothar Kipke admitted in a Berlin court in 2000 that he helped design and run a doping system that helped the communist state win dozens of Olympic medals. Kipke was convicted 21 years ago on 58 counts of causing bodily harm. He was given a 15-month suspended jail sentence. World swim body FINA said its ruling committee voted Tuesday to remove Kipke from its honors list.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content