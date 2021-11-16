Denver’s Jokić learning how to stand up, not get tossed out

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokić is learning what all great big men have had to figure out when it comes to physical play: how to show enough is enough without hurting the team. The player nicknamed “Joker” has been known to turn to officials over perceived no-calls down low, with a frustrated look as he stretches out his arms. It’s the life of an NBA big men. Just ask a Shaquille O’Neal, Dwight Howard of even a Zion Williamson. Like talented big men before him, Jokic is learning when and how to retaliate — and stay in the game.