Algeria, Nigeria scrape through to World Cup playoffs

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — African champion Algeria and Nigeria have scraped through to the playoffs in World Cup qualifying. Both were held to home draws but clinched the point they needed to progress. Algeria twice led against Burkina Faso but ended up holding on for a 2-2 draw. Burkina Faso would have taken the top spot in Group A and the playoff place with a win. Nigeria also faced a do-or-die final group game against Cape Verde and that showdown finished 1-1. Cape Verde also needed to win to go through at Nigeria’s expense. Eight teams have now sealed their places in the 10-team playoffs in March. The last two will be decided later Tuesday. Five African teams will ultimately qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.