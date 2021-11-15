Werenski caps Blue Jackets’ rally for 5-3 win over Red Wings

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski scored the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining after Yegor Chinakhov tied it with his first NHL goal, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied past the Detroit Red Wings 5-3. Boone Jenner added a goal and an assist, and Adam Boqvist and Alexandre Texier also scored for Columbus, which stopped a two-game skid. Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen and Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit. The Blue Jackets trailed 2-0 in the second period and 3-2 in the third, but Chinakhov pulled Columbus even with 4:18 left. Werenski’s goal was his third of the season.