Reds 2B India caps big year, wins NL Rookie of the Year

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds has won NL Rookie of the Year honors, eight months after winning the team’s second base job and never letting it go during a stellar first season. The 24-year-old India received 29 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. India beat out Miami left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers and St. Louis outfielder Dylan Carlson. India got all but one of the first-place votes. India was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft and played third base in college, but he’s found a home at second base in the big leagues and became a cornerstone for the Reds’ future. He finished with a .269 average, 34 doubles, 21 homers, 69 RBIs and scored 98 runs.