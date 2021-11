CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Stewart hit a 3-pointer to start the second overtime period and Rayshon Harrison finished it by hitting three straight free throws to give Presbyterian a 74-70 win. Harrison hit a pair of free throws with :16 left in regulation to tie the game at 57-57 and force the first overtime and The Citadel’s Jason Roche hit a 3 with :29 left to tie the game at 64-64 and force a second overtime.