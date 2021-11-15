Small lineup helps Mavs rally in 4th to beat Nuggets 111-101

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 19 in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Denver Nuggets 111-101. Doncic had 23 points and 11 assists, and Jalen Brunson scored 17 off the bench for the Mavericks, who have won five of their last six games. Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 35 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who finished a back-to-back and saw a five-game winning streak end.