On again, off again: Johnson & Knaus relationship now solid

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus won a record-tying seven NASCAR championships over a successful 17-year partnership. But they have an up-and-down relationship even though they were arguably the best duo in the sport’s history. The relationship began to unravel after their final 2016 championship and they split after the 2019 season. They have been reunited four times this season in the IMSA sports car series, where Johnson and Hendrick Motorsports built a program run by Knaus for four endurance races. The two worked their last race of the year at Road Atlanta on Saturday and say their relationship is solid.