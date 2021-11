AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points, Aubrey Joens added 17 and No. 14 Iowa State beat South Dakota State 75-56. Joens scored the first five points of Iowa State’s 18-6 run to take a 20-point lead early in the third quarter. Emily Ryan had 12 points, five assists and four steals for Iowa State. Madysen Vlastuin led South Dakota State with 14 points. Tylee Irwin added 12 points and Paiton Burckhard 10.