Murphy, Mutts lead Virginia Tech past Radford 65-39

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Storm Murphy scored 17 points, Justyn Mutts had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Virginia Tech beat Radford 65-39. Murphy made four of Virginia Tech’s 10 3-pointers. Radford was just 2 of 24 from distance. Three of VT’s 3-pointers came in the final five minutes. Mutts started Virginia Tech’s 13-0 run in the first half to build a 20-7 lead, and the Hokies led by at least seven points the rest of the half. Mutts also capped an 8-2 spurt to start the second half for a 13-point lead. Keve Aluma added 10 points for Virginia Tech.