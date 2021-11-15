Giants return from bye focused on Tom Brady and Buccaneers

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants returned from their bye week on Monday and held a light workout. Star running back Saquon Barkley, who has missed the past four games with a sprained ankle, took part. Judge said he is on track to return to the lineup when the Giants face Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night. Barkley was hurt on Oct. 10 against Dallas when he stepped on the foot of a Cowboys defender while running a pass pattern. Left tackle Andrew Thomas also is eligible to come off IR for the game in Tampa.