Beckham, Miller to make Rams debuts vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller are active and will make their debuts for the Los Angeles Rams for their game against the San Francisco 49ers. Beckham was signed last week and Miller was acquired two weeks ago in a trade from Denver. Both will play Monday night against the Niners with Beckham helping replace injured receiver Robert Woods. Woods is inactive after going down with a season-ending knee injury in practice last week.