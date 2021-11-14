Young, Watt leave with injuries, Mayfield limps off field

By The Associated Press

Reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young suffered a potentially serious right knee injury, putting a damper on Washington’s big win against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt injured a hip in Pittsburgh’s tie with Detroit. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield limped off the field with an injured right knee during a blowout loss at New England but said he expects to play next week. Young was injured in the second quarter of Washington’s 29-19 win. Young gave a halftime speech to teammates and was back on the sideline later on crutches.