Pliskova beats Krejcikova, stays in contention at WTA Finals

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Karolina Pliskova has rallied from a set and a break down to beat Barbora Krejcikova and remain in contention for a semifinal spot at the WTA Finals. The third-seeded Pliskova will advance if Anett Kontaveit beats Garbiñe Muguruza in Sunday’s late match. Kontaveit won her opening two matches in straight sets and is already assured of advancing. French Open champion Krejcikova finished the group stage with three losses but is still alive in the doubles competition.