Lawrence, Jaguars’ offense struggle again in loss at Indy

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense had shown some promising signs over the past month. On Sunday, they took a step back in a 23-17 loss at Indianapolis. Lawrence struggled to complete passes or convert third down in the first half. And when Lawrence had a chance to drive for the winning score, he lost the ball on a strip-sack near midfield. The Colts recovered with 50 seconds left to close out the victory.