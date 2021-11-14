Kevin Durant scores 33 points, Nets beat Thunder 120-96

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 33 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-96 on Sunday night. Durant played eight seasons in Oklahoma City, winning four scoring titles and an MVP award and leading the Thunder to the NBA Finals once before joining Golden State in 2016. Thunder fans still haven’t forgiven him for leaving in free agency. He was booed during pregame warmups and whenever he touched the ball early in the game. Brooklyn has won eight of nine overall, including five of six on their trip. Patty Mills scored 29 points and made a career-high nine 3-pointers, and James Harden added 16 points and 13 assists for the Nets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points for the Thunder.