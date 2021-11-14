Jon Rahm withdraws from DP World Tour Championship

LONDON (AP) — Jon Rahm has pulled out of the DP World Tour Championship, despite having a chance to win the Race to Dubai for the second time in three years. Rahm, who won the money list title in 2019, is third on the standings behind British Open champion Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel but will not contest the European Tour’s season-ending event. Rahm won his maiden major title in the US Open in June, 15 days after being forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament when holding a six-shot lead after 54 holes due to testing positive for COVID-19.