Florida ends 7-game skid vs FSU, dedicates win to Johnson

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton had 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and six blocks, and Florida knocked off No. 20 Florida State 71-55 to end a seven-game losing streak in the series. The victory came 11 months after Florida standout Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court in Tallahassee. Johnson hasn’t played since, and the Gators dedicated this game to him. It was their first victory against FSU since 2013. Four Florida players scored in double figures. Malik Osborne led the Seminoles with 18 points and six rebounds.