Prescott, Cowboys back on track with 43-3 rout of Falcons

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have answered their worst showing of the season with a 43-3 blowout of Atlanta. Prescott threw two touchdowns to CeeDee Lamb and ran for another score. Ezekiel Elliott had two rushing TDs. Nahshon Wright recovered a blocked punt in the end zone a week after touching one kept Dallas from getting the ball against Denver. The Broncos ended the Cowboys’ six-game winning streak. The Falcons had a season-low 11 first downs facing Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was fired as Atlanta’s coach last season.