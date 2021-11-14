Cowboys’ Wright gets TD on blocked punt week after flub

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys rookie Nahshon Wright got a touchdown when he touched a blocked punt this time. It was another special teams blunder for the Atlanta Falcons in their 43-3 loss at Dallas. Wright dived on the ball in the end zone after it was blocked by Dorance Armstrong just before halftime. A week earlier Wright touched a blocked punt beyond the line of scrimmage that was then recovered by Denver. Atlanta last season messed up on an onside kick recovered by Dallas that led to a winning field goal on the last play. This game was never that close.