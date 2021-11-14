Australia wins toss, fields first against NZ in T20 final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand as both teams chase their elusive maiden title on Sunday. Odds heavily favor teams chasing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the tournament with 11 out of 12 games won by the teams fielding first. Australia retained the same playing XI that defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the same venue last Thursday. New Zealand had to make one forced change from the side that beat England. Devon Conway was ruled out of the final due to a bizarre injury picked up when he struck his right hand with his bat after getting dismissed against England. Tim Siefert replaced Conway and will also keep wicket in the final.