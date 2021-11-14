Allen, Bills D dominate White, Jets in 45-17 rout

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Buffalo ran for four scores and the Bills’ top-ranked defense intercepted Mike White four times and smothered the New York Jets in a 45-17 victory. It was an impressive showing for the Bills who rebounded from an embarrassing 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last week by thoroughly dominating the lowly Jets. Allen was 21 of 28 for 366 yards with TD passes to Matt Breida and Stefon Diggs with an interception. Breida added a scoring run, as did Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Taron Johnson, Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace and Jordan Poyer each intercepted White.