Uno shines on home ice at NHK Trophy, Zhou 2nd

By JIM ARMSTRONG

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Shoma Uno landed four quadruple jumps to win the NHK Trophy and bolster his prospects for the figure skating event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. First after the short program, the Olympic silver medalist received 187.57 points for a personal-best total of 290.15. Vincent Zhou of the United States was second with 260.69 followed by South Korea’s Cha Jun-hwan with 259.60. Uno opened with a quad loop and followed with a quad salchow in his routine to “Bolero.” His only major mistake came when he could only manage a double flip instead of a quad.