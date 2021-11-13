Tulsa tops Tulane 20-13 in OT on Brooks touchdown

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shamari Brooks scored on a 15-yard run in overtime and Tulsa overcame four turnovers to defeat Tulane 20-13. The Golden Hurricane held the Green Wave after the touchdown with Tyon Davis knocking down Michael Pratt’s pass on fourth-and-10 from the 25. Pratt connected with Phat Watts for a 49-yard touchdown to cap a 95-yard drive with 2:52 to play to pull the Green Wave within 13-10. Then Shi’ke Laister recovered an onside kick and Merek Glover’s 23-yard field goal tied the game with 1:16 to play.