Thorne, Walker help No. 8 Michigan State beat Maryland 40-21

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Payton Thorne threw two of his four touchdown passes to Jayden Reed, and Kenneth Walker ran for 143 yards and two scores, helping No. 8 Michigan State bounce back from its first loss with a 40-21 victory over Maryland on Saturday. The Spartans (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 7 CFP) stayed in the Big Ten championship race. If Mel Tucker’s team can upset No. 6 Ohio State on the road next Saturday and beat No. 23 Penn State at home the following week, it will be in the conference’s championship game with an opportunity to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Terrapins (5-5, 2-5) have lost five of their last six games.