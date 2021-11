By NEILL OSTROUT

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo kept up his sharp shooting, tying his career high with 20 points as No. 24 UConn beat Coppin State 89-54. R.J. Cole added 16 points and Tyrese Martin 15 as the Huskies improved to 2-0. Sanogo made 10 of 13 shots and had nine rebounds. The sophomore forward is shooting 19 for 24 this season. Alex Rojas had nine points for Coppin State, which fell to 0-4.