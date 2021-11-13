North Dakota State claims 10th Missouri Valley championship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cam Miller threw for two touchdowns, TaMerik Williams ran for two scores and North Dakota State beat Youngstown State 49-17 to clinch at least a share of its 10th Missouri Valley Football Conference championship. North Dakota State had scoring plays of 49, 50, 61, 71 and 84 to bounce back from its first loss of the season. NDSU has not lost back-to-back games since a five-game losing streak in the 2009 season. Williams carried it a career-high 18 times for 137 yards, including a 50-yard score, and Miller was 10 of 14 for 169 yards for North Dakota State. Jalen Bussey, Hunter Luepke and TK Marshall also had rushing scores.