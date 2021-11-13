No. 2 UCLA rallies to beat No. 4 Villanova 86-77

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored 25 points and No. 2 UCLA overcame a 10-point, second-half deficit before taking control in overtime to beat fourth-ranked Villanova 86-77. Jules Bernard banked in a jumper that tied it at 67-all with 30 seconds to go to force overtime, when cheering, chanting fans in Pauley Pavilion remained on their feet until the final buzzer. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Bruins, who are 2-0. Villanova (1-1) was led by Jermaine Samuels with 20 points and Collin Gillespie added 18 points.