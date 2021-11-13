Mizuki Hashimoto rallies to win Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mizuki Hashimoto is the winner of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific. She’s the second straight Japanese player to win the tournament. Hashimoto had to rally from a three-shot deficit. She holed out from the fairway for eagle early in her round and closed with a 68 to win by one shot. The victory gets Hashimoto into the Women’s British Open and the Evian Championship next year. She also gets an invitation to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur next April. It’s the latest success story for Japan, following Hideki Matsuyama winning the Masters and Keita Nakajima winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur last week.