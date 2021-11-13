Netherlands squanders 2-goal lead, draws 2-2 at Montenegro

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — The Netherlands squandered a chance to qualify for the World Cup when it gave up a two-goal lead in the final minutes to draw 2-2 in Montenegro. Victory would have ensured a place in Qatar next year. Barcelona striker Memphis Depay scored twice to put the Dutch in control, but with just eight minutes of regular time remaining Montenegro struck back. Substitute Ilija Vukotić ran onto a pass behind the defense and rounded Justin Bijlow to score in the 82nd minute. Nikola Vujnović brought the scores level four minutes later, leaping over Daley Blind to head into the far corner. The Netherlands still leads Group G by two points from Turkey and can qualify Tuesday by beating Norway in Rotterdam.