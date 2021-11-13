Houston runs over Temple, secures AAC title game berth

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alton McCaskill rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns as No. 17 Houston methodically dispatched Temple 37-8 to clinch a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game. The Cougars have won nine straight games since an opening loss to Texas Tech to secure their first appearance in a conference championship game since winning the American in 2015. They will likely face No. 2 Cincinnati, which has to win one of its remaining two games to make the Dec. 4 championship contest. The Bearcats host SMU next Saturday and are at East Carolina in two weeks.