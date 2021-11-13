Harrell’s pick-6 helps N.C. A&T beat S.C. State 27-17

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kingsley Ifedi threw two touchdown passes and Devin Harrell’s interception return for a touchdown helped seal North Carolina A&T’s 27-17 victory over South Carolina State in a nonconference game. Jah-Maine Martin broke loose for a 33-yard score and the Aggies (5-5) led 20-17. Harrell picked off a Quincy Hall pass and ran 10 yards into the end zone with 1:49 remaining to seal it. Kendrel Flowers ran the ball 15 times for 160 yards that included a 51-yard touchdown run for South Carolina State (5-5), which ended a four-game winning streak.