DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Luke Glendening each had a goal and an assist as the Dallas Stars got their first win in regulation this season. Anton Khudobin stopped 31 shots for the Stars in the 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Joe Pavelski’s power-play goal marked the sixth game in a row that Dallas scored with a man advantage. Flyers goalie Martin Jones stopped 25 of 29 shots in his first loss of the season.