Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:15 PM

Ellis passes for 2 TDs in Austin Peay’s 36-7 victory

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis passed for two touchdowns, ran for another and Austin Peay blanked Tennessee State 36-7. The Governors, who came into the game with an FCS-best 15 picks this season, had two more against the Tigers. Austin Peay the shutout when Chayil Garnett threw a 6-yard score to Zaire Thornton with six seconds left. However, the victory did avenge a 24-22 loss on Oct. 2 to the Tigers. The first game didn’t count in the conference standings. Ellis threw TD passes of 51 yards to Baniko Harley and 50 yards to Eugene Minter.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content