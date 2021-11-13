ECU breaks up conversion pass to win in overtime vs. Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Keaton Mitchell scored on a 24-yard run in overtime then the Pirates broke up a conversion pass to send East Carolina to a 30-29 win over Memphis. After Rodrigues Clark scored on a 20-yard run for Memphis, the Tigers went for two. Seth Henigan rolled to the left and, under pressure, threw into a crowded end zone where the pass was easily batted down. The win gave East Carolina bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015 and its highest overall win total with six since 2014. The Tigers rallied to tie in regulation when David Kemp made a 24-yard field goal as time ran out.