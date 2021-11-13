Cunningham’s 5 TDs lead Louisville’s 41-3 rout of Syracuse

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Cunningham threw for four of his five first-half touchdowns, and Louisville’s defense stifled Syracuse throughout a 41-3 rout that snapped a two-game losing streak. The junior quarterback provided all the scoring the Cardinals before halftime with a 6-yard run on their first possession before tossing a series of TD passes. Cunningham finished 13 of 18 passing for 209 yards before exiting early in the fourth quarter. Louisville’s defense bottled up Syracuse and its high-powered offensive tandem of Sean Tucker, the nation’s second-leading rusher, and quarterback Garrett Shrader. Louisville retired the No. 8 jersey of 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson at halftime.