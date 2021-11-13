Army whips Bucknell 63-10, becomes bowl eligible

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jabari Laws passed for a score, Tyson Riley was one of seven Black Knights to rush for a touchdown and Army rolled over Bucknell 63-10. Army became bowl eligible for a second consecutive season, the first time that has happened since 2017-18. It’s also the fifth time in sixth seasons Army is bowl eligible. The Black Knights scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters to lead 42-0 at halftime. The second half was delayed significantly because of lightning. Jared Cooper had the only touchdown for the FCS Bison on a 19-yard run in the third quarter.