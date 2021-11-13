Alcaraz beats Korda in straight sets to win Next Gen Finals

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has dominated in Milan to beat Sebastian Korda of the United States and win the Next Gen ATP Finals. It caps a brilliant season for the Spanish teenager. The top-seeded Alcaraz seemed to take a while to find his proper rhythm and had to save a number of break points in his first two service games. But once the 18-year-old was in his stride there was no turning back as he saw off Korda 4-3 (5), 4-2, 4-2. The victory made Alcaraz the youngest player to earn 32 tour-level wins in a season since Andrei Medvedev went 32-11 in 1992.