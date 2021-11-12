Shiffrin returns to rigorous training with her back on mend

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin says her mending back is feeling better. The two-time Olympic gold medalist recently went through double training sessions with only a little stiffness in her back. She described it as manageable. Shiffrin is a long way from where she was a few weeks ago when her training was hampered by an ailment that she likened to a muscle spasm or strain. She’s still intent on not sitting out any upcoming World Cup races, starting next weekend with slalom races in Levi, Finland.