ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 29 points as Dixie State defeated Southern Utah 83-76 in nonconference play. Frank Staine had 11 points for the Trailblazers (1-1). Cameron Gooden added 10 points and nine assists, while Trevon Allfrey scored 10. John Knight III had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Thunderbirds (1-1).